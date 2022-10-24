Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows; Rapper Cardi B wins California trial over explicit album cover art and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Motor racing-Pitt briefs team bosses as F1 movie picks up speed

Formula One executives and team bosses were briefed by Brad Pitt at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Friday as plans for a movie based on the sport picked up speed. Apple TV announced in June that its studio arm had landed the rights to a feature film that will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of "Top Gun: Maverick".

India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back

A slate of flop Bollywood movies have hit India's top cinemas hard, leaving the industry to bank heavily on the current festive quarter to revive its fortunes Inox and PVR, the top multiplex operators in the country who reported results this week, both blamed a lack of good content for lackluster second-quarter performance, and said they are betting on the third quarter to put them back on a growth track.

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows. The store - open until early January - offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from "Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte's throne from period drama "Bridgerton."

Rapper Cardi B wins California trial over explicit album cover art

A California federal jury on Friday rejected claims that musician Cardi B misused a man's image on the cover of her first 2016 mixtape album. The cover of "Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1" did not violate plaintiff Kevin Michael Brophy's publicity or privacy rights by depicting an altered photo of another man with Brophy's unique back tattoo performing oral sex on the popular rapper, the Santa Ana jury found after a four-day trial and an afternoon of deliberations.

