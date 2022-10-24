WATCH: Climate protestors throw mashed potatoes at Monet's Les Meules painting

Left Menu

In what could be termed an astonishing move, two environmental protestors threw mashed potatoes over Claude Monet's famous painting in Germany's Museum Barberini. Well, surprisingly, this comes just nine days after two girls in London threw tomato soup on famous painter Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting.

Claude Monet's famous painting in Germany's Museum Barberini became the target of members of climate protestors who threw mashed potatoes on it! In what could be termed an astonishing move, two environmental protestors threw mashed potatoes over the piece of art. Well, surprisingly, this comes just nine days after two girls in London threw tomato soup on famous painter Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting.

In a video that has now gone viral over social media, they can be seen smearing mashed potatoes all over Monet's 'Les Meules' before glueing their hands to the wall. The protestors, who belong to a German environmental group 'Letzte Generation', tried justifying their action by saying that their stunt is a mere warning about the impending climate catastrophe.

They could be heard saying, "People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying. We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting. You know what I'm afraid of? I'm afraid because science tells us that we won't be able to feed our families in 2050." They added, "Does it take mashed potatoes on a painting to make you listen? This painting is not going to be worth anything if we have to fight over food. When will you finally start to listen? When will you finally start to listen and stop business as usual?"

Letzte Generation shared the video on their Twitter handle and wrote, "this Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes pelting a painting with mashed potato or tomato soup to remind society that the fossil course is killing us all, then we give you mashed potato on a painting." According to New York Times, Monet's 'Les Meules' was sold in 2019 at an auction in New York for about USD 110.07 million. (ANI)

