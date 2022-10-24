Left Menu

Travis Scott quashes rumours of cheating on Kylie Jenner

After Travis Scott's rumoured ex-fling accused the rapper of cheating on Kylie Jenner with her, Travis has responded saying that "I don't know this person. I've never been with this person." Recently a model on Instagram took to the social media site to post "proof" to show that the two were recently on the same set of one of his productions, according to Page Six.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:12 IST
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Travis shut down the alleged rumours and wrote, "An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video." He added, "I don't know this person. I've never been with this person." He then asked the model to "stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling."

According to Page Six, the two were first linked in 2013, much long before Travis and Kylie started seeing each other. Page Six further reports that she was also alleged to have been involved in Travis' temporary split from Jenner in 2019, which the model called "a fake story" at the time.

The model further alleged that she was with Travis this past Valentine's Day. Page Six has quoted her saying, "I ran out the f-king door, and you had every single girl I know blowing me up like, 'Travis is asking for you. Come back.' Are we pretending that didn't happen, too?" She added, "You cheat on that b-ch every single f-king night. The whole f-king city sees it! Don't do this."

"All this stuff is stupid, the internet doesn't matter and I hope you guys just remember that none of it is the real world," she concluded. Travis Scott has categorically denied all accusations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

