Cardi B and Madonna make amends after online feud

Cardi B and Madonna have reconciled after Madonna made statements commemorating the 30-year anniversary of her "S.E.X." coffee table book. Cardi B lashed out at Madonna after she suggested that her song "WAP" owed its sex-positive ethos to Madonna's song "Material Girl". But now, it looks like all is well between them both.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 08:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 08:14 IST
Cardi B, Madonna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Cardi B and Madonna have reconciled after Madonna made statements commemorating the 30-year anniversary of her "S.E.X." coffee table book. According to Page Six, Cardi B lashed out at Madonna after she suggested that her song "WAP" owed its sex-positive ethos to Madonna's song "Material Girl".

"I literally payed [sic] this woman homage so many times cause I grew up listening to her ...she can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth," wrote Cardi B in a now deleted-tweet, as per Page Six. She even called Madonna a disappointment and wrote, "These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that's why I keep to myself."

According to Madonna, her book paved the way for today's female artists' creative expression, Page Six reported. "30 years ago I published a book called 'S.E.X.' In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone," Madonna wrote on Instagram, post which Cardi B expressed her anger.

But now, it looks like all is well between them both. American actor Jason Lee took to Twitter soon after the online spat began and wrote, "On the phone with Madonna and Cardi. Listening to both women share their perspective on the communication going on has broadened their love for each other. Love this [signed a fly on the wall]"

And a few moments later, Cardi B revealed that all is well between her and Madonna. "I talked to Madonna ...It was beautiful ...Have a great day and drive safely yallll," wrote Cardi B on Twitter.

Madonna added, "I love you @iamcardib!! Always have and always will." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

