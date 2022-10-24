Here's how Malaika Arora celebrated her 49th birthday

Actor Malaika Arora turned 49 on Sunday. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' fame star shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Taking to her Instagram, Malaika treated fans with her birthday look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "A year older, kinda wiser, certainly happier ... thank you universe.... Time to introspect." https://www.instagram.com/p/CkEr1j5Ksop/

In the first picture, Malaika was seen flaunting her back in a halter neck backless dress while facing a beautiful view. In the second image, the actor was seen posing around curtains and gave a closer look at her minimal makeup.

In the third photo, Malaika struck a pose by keeping her closed and looking upwards. In the last image, she could be seen playing with her hair.

From her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan to her beau Arjun Kapoor, numerous bollywood celebs poured in their warm wishes on her birthday. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

Even after all the social media trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media. Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town.

Meanwhile, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)