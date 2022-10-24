Left Menu

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct new 'Star Wars' movie

The studio has been focusing on its TV projects -- The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor-- over recent years since then.

''Ms Marvel'' director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been tapped to helm a new ''Star Wars'' film with Damon Lindelof attached as co-writer. According to entertainment website Deadline, the Lucasfilm project is currently under scripting stage. The movie is being touted as a first major big screen release for Lucasfilm after 2019's ''Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker''. The studio has been focusing on its TV projects -- ''The Mandalorian'', ''Obi-Wan Kenobi'', ''Andor''-- over recent years since then.

Obaid-Chinoy, best known for her Oscar-winning documentary shorts ''Saving Face'', ''A Girl in the River'' and ''The Price of Forgiveness'', recently directed several episodes of Disney's hit series ''Ms Marvel''.

