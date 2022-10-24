Left Menu

Check out Kangana Ranaut's confession on Diwali

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a message for her 'Bollywood friends' whom she hurt this year.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 11:02 IST
Check out Kangana Ranaut's confession on Diwali
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut posted a 'confession' for her Bollywood friends on Diwali. The 'Thalaivi' actor took to her Instagram Story section and shared a meme which read, "To anybody, I hurt this year you deserved it". With this meme, Kangana added a twist to her message and wrote, "Now that the year is ending I want to confess something similar to my Bollywood friends."

Earlier, the 'Queen' actor posted a picture of her newly renovated temple on the occasion of Choti Diwali. She wore a cream-beige suit and could be seen sitting next to a priest in the temple. There was an idol of Lord Ganesha placed in front of her and a large, framed Pichwai painting behind the idol, leaning on a colourful wall. Sharing the post, she wrote, "This festive season renovated temple at home."

Talking about Kangana's upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Tiku Weds Sheru' marks the first project produced by Kangana's production house, Manikarnika Films. Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is all set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The official release date from the makers is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has the period drama 'Emergency' in which she will be seen portraying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' marks Kangana's first solo-directorial film. Apart from Kangana, the film also casts Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022