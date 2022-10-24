Vijay-starrer 'Varisu' to release on Sankranti 2023

Tamil film ''Varisu'', starring Vijay, is slated to be released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year.

Titled ''Vaarasudu'' in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sankranti is the biggest festival in Telugu-speaking states, as well as in Tamil Nadu, thus the makers are looking forward to capitalising on the festival season, according to a press release issued by the makers on Diwali.

Paidipally (''Yevadu'', ''Maharishi'') has penned the story of the movie, in association with Hari and Ashishor Solomon.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, ''Varisu'' is in the last leg of shooting. Billed as a wholesome entertainer, the movie stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in key roles.

