Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action thriller 'Yashoda' trailer to be out on this date

Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yashoda' starring south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the trailer release date on the occasion of Diwali.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 14:01 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Monday unveiled the trailer release date of her next action thriller 'Yashoda'. Taking to Instagram, Samantha shared a short teaser of the film which she captioned, "#Yashoda #YashodaTheMovie."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkFrXZCJ5E-/ The official trailer of the film will be out on October 27, 2022, at 5:36 pm.

Helmed by Hari -Harish, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022, in Hindi Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, producer of 'Yashoda' earlier said, " Yashoda is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has a balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood & sweat in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's background music. We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film. With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audiences who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11th, 2022"

Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Samantha will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Kushi' alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022.

Apart from that, she also has directors Raj and DK's next web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

