Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 12 years of 'Pinjar'

National award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee celebrated the 12th anniversary of his period drama film 'Pinjar' on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 15:12 IST
Manoj Bajpayee (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, on Monday, celebrated 12 years of the period drama film 'Pinjar'. Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a poster of the film which he captioned, "Today #Pinjar completed 19 years since its release. It feels like it just happened yesterday! It's been an honour to be a part of this film and to receive my second #NationaAward."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkFvvkJo8mr/ Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also starred Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Suri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Isha Kopikar and Farida Jalal in prominent roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

The 'Aarakshan' actor received his second National Award for his performance in the film. Soon after the actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"One of your favourite movie Sir aapne to darra ke rakha hai puri movie me," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "You were simply PHENOMENAL in this movie!."

Apart from Manoj, actor Urmila shared a collage image on her Instagram stories to mark the occasion. Meanwhile, Manoj is currently working on producers Vinod Bhanushali and Suparn Varma's next untitled courtroom drama film.

The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like 'Aspirants', 'Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd', 'Flames', etc. Speaking about the new film, Manoj Bajpayee said, "When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthral and intrigue the audience that Apoorv Karki will create, and we are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time."

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

