Entertainment News Roundup: Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial; Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial Opening arguments are set for Monday in the Los Angeles rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago.

Devdiscouse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 18:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jury to hear first arguments in Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial

Opening arguments are set for Monday in the Los Angeles rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago. Weinstein, 70, is currently serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes in New York. In Los Angeles, he is facing 11 charges of rape and sexual assault involving five women in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area between 2004 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty.

Netflix opens 'immersive' store for fans of popular shows

Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an "immersive" experience for fans of its popular "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," and "Squid Game" shows. The store - open until early January - offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from "Squid Game" and Queen Charlotte's throne from period drama "Bridgerton."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

