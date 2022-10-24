Left Menu

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' to clash with Prabhas' 'Adipurush' at box office

The makers of Varisu dropped a new poster of the film this Diwali on October 24 and also announced its release date.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 19:19 IST
Poster of Varisu (Image soruce: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sankranti 2023 is going to be special for cinema lovers as Prabhas' 'Adipurush' and Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' will be releasing on the auspicious occasion. On Diwali, the makers of 'Varisu' announced that the film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year.

Titled "Vaarasudu" in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. "Let's celebrate #Vaarasudu #Varisu in theaters for Sankranthi 2023 #VarisuPongal," a post read on Sri Venkateswara Creations' Twitter page.

The makers also unveiled a new poster, in which Vijay appears in an all-black dress and he's seen carrying a hammer. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha are the other prominent cast of the movie.

Interestingly, Prabhas' 'Adipurush' is also releasing at the same time. It will hit the theatres on January 12,2023. 'Adipurush' is helmed by Om Raut and also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

