Amitabh Bachchan performs Diwali puja with family at 'Pratiksha' bungalow

On the occasion of Diwali on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan performed Lakshmi Puja with his family at his bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu. Big B and his son Abhishek were spotted entering the bungalow in their car. Abhishek was seen driving their luxurious car while Big B was seated next to him.

The father-son duo was dressed in ethnic. Abhishek opted for a blue kurta while Big B was spotted donning kurta and shawl. Big B also waved at the shutterbugs.

Prior to Diwali Puja, Abhishek extended Diwali greetings to everyone on Twitter. "Happy Diwali to everyone," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to release on November 11 this year. Speaking of Abhishek's work projects, he is all set to come up with the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', which will be out on November 9. (ANI)

