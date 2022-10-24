Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan performs Diwali puja with family at 'Pratiksha' bungalow

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan performed Diwali puja with his family at his Pratiksha bungalow.

ANI | Updated: 24-10-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 21:13 IST
Amitabh Bachchan performs Diwali puja with family at 'Pratiksha' bungalow
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Diwali on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan performed Lakshmi Puja with his family at his bungalow Pratiksha in Juhu. Big B and his son Abhishek were spotted entering the bungalow in their car. Abhishek was seen driving their luxurious car while Big B was seated next to him.

The father-son duo was dressed in ethnic. Abhishek opted for a blue kurta while Big B was spotted donning kurta and shawl. Big B also waved at the shutterbugs.

Prior to Diwali Puja, Abhishek extended Diwali greetings to everyone on Twitter. "Happy Diwali to everyone," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen sharing screen space with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to release on November 11 this year. Speaking of Abhishek's work projects, he is all set to come up with the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', which will be out on November 9. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022