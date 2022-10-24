Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes "Happy Diwali" to fans with wholesome family pictures

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared Diwali wishes for her fans by posting wholesome pictures of her family celebrating the auspicious festival. Kareena took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures along with the caption, "This is Us. From mine to your's...Happy Diwali friends. Stay Blessed."

In the first two images, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan were seen standing together while posing for the camera. While Saif was wearing a black embroidered Kurta over a plain white pyjama, Kareena looked gorgeous in a printed red salwar kurta. She had tied her hair up and accessorized her look with jewellery.

The other two pictures were of featured the Bollywood star couple's two children Taimur and Jeh. Both of them were wearing outfits that matched their dad's. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGdiwRyj6j/

Earlier today Kareena shared a picture that featured members of the Kapoor family and the Pataudis attending the dinner last night at Kareena and Saif's residence in Mumbai. In the image, Kareena and Saif were seen posing with Babita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Rima Jain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller film which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

