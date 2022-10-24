Diwali celebrated with religious fervour in Maha's Nashik

People celebrated Diwali with religious fervour and gusto in an environment free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday.

People illuminated their homes with oil lamps and drew 'rangolis' (traditional designs made using colourful powders) outside their doors to welcome good luck and offered prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmipujan is the most important day of Diwali, the festival of lights. People started preparations for the festival since early morning and decorated their homes, offices and shops. Besides offering prayers at various temples, they visited the homes of their relatives, friends and exchanged greetings.

Revellers also burst firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

