Left Menu

Diwali celebrated with religious fervour in Maha's Nashik

People celebrated Diwali with religious fervour and gusto in an environment free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday.People illuminated their homes with oil lamps and drew rangolis traditional designs made using colourful powders outside their doors to welcome good luck and offered prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.Lakshmipujan is the most important day of Diwali, the festival of lights.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 23:11 IST
Diwali celebrated with religious fervour in Maha's Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

People celebrated Diwali with religious fervour and gusto in an environment free of coronavirus-related curbs after two years in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday.

People illuminated their homes with oil lamps and drew 'rangolis' (traditional designs made using colourful powders) outside their doors to welcome good luck and offered prayers to Goddess Lakshmi.

Lakshmipujan is the most important day of Diwali, the festival of lights. People started preparations for the festival since early morning and decorated their homes, offices and shops. Besides offering prayers at various temples, they visited the homes of their relatives, friends and exchanged greetings.

Revellers also burst firecrackers to celebrate the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
2
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global
4
Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic prosperity

Singaporeans divided on govt managing foreigners' participation in economic ...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022