Entertainment News Roundup: Prosecutor details alleged rapes by Harvey Weinstein at LA trial; Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident

Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident

Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67. Jordan apparently suffered an unspecified "medical issue" at the wheel of his car, and the vehicle struck the side of a building on his way to the Warner Bros studio set of the Fox television series "Call Me Kat," according to his agent, Don LeClair.

Prosecutor details alleged rapes by Harvey Weinstein at LA trial

A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors on Monday that they will hear from eight women who say Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted them during his time as one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood. The man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York.

