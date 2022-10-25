See how Vicky-Katrina celebrated their first Diwali as Mr and Mrs

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif marked their first Diwali as a married couple this year. And well, going by the pictures they posted on social media, it looks like the couple enjoyed their first Diwali together to bits! Katrina, on Monday, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and wished everyone on the occasion. In the photos, Katrina could be seen wearing a gold sequinned saree while Vicky looks handsome in a white kurta.

Earlier, the couple performed Lakshmi puja together at their house. Vicky shared a photo of performing the Puja with Katrina on his Instagram. "Ghar ki lakshmi ke sath lakshmi puja ho gayi. Aap sabhi ko humari taraf se shubh Deepavali," wrote Vicky.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is busy promoting her film 'Phone Bhoot'.

'Phone Bhoot' which was helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is all set to release on November 4. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. 'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'.

Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film 'Sardar Udham', which received positive feedback from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Maddock Films the release date of the film is still awaited. Also, he has Dharma Productions' next comedy film 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film 'Sam Bahadur' with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his kitty.

'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)