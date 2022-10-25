Left Menu

Netizens congratulate Ashish Nehra after Rishi Sunak becomes PM of UK, know why

Some Twitter users congratulated former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra after Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 10:02 IST
Netizens congratulate Ashish Nehra after Rishi Sunak becomes PM of UK, know why
Ashish Nehra, Rishi Sunak (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A meme fest was sparked on social media, soon after Britain's conservative party leader Rishi Sunak became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Monday. Some Twitter users started posting former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra's picture with congratulatory messages for Sunak on social media as they thought Sunak resembled Nehra.

Check out some hilarious tweets: Britain's Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak, on Monday became the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, less than two months after he lost to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.

Sunak's change in fate was triggered by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking and resignation in her cabinet, following a heavily criticised mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling. After she was forced to step down just 45 days into office, Truss became the shortest-serving British PM. Standing before 10 Downing Street, Truss said that she recognizes she "cannot deliver the mandate" on which she was elected.

Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa. An Oxford, and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is famously married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the billionaire businessman who founded Infosys. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022