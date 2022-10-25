Left Menu

Nagarjuna-starrer 'The Ghost' to premiere on Netflix next month

It also stars Kajal Aggarwal.Netflix India shared the films release date announcement on its official Instagram page on Tuesday.People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare, because THE GHOST is backing back from the dead

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:47 IST
Nagarjuna-starrer 'The Ghost' to premiere on Netflix next month
  • Country:
  • India

''The Ghost'', starring Nagarjuna, will start streaming on Netflix from November 2.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the Telugu action adventure was released in theatres on October 5. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

Netflix India shared the film's release date announcement on its official Instagram page on Tuesday.

''People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare, because THE GHOST is backing back from the dead! The Ghost is coming to Netflix on 2nd November,'' the streamer said in the tweet.

Backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, ''The Ghost'' is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022