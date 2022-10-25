Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Gali Guleiyan' to soon make OTT debut on Prime Video

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:54 IST
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Gali Guleiyan' to soon make OTT debut on Prime Video
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has announced that his 2017 psychological drama film ''Gali Guleiyan'' will soon be available for streaming on Prime Video.

The National Award winner shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday night.

''I couldn't have thought of a better day than today to share that our film ''Gali Gulieyan'' is releasing on an OTT, coming soon on Amazon Prime. One of the most challenging roles I have ever played,'' Bajpayee wrote.

Directed and produced by Dipesh Jain, the movie is about a man (Bajpayee) trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection.

Titled ''In The Shadows'' in English, ''Gali Guleiyan'' premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017 and was also screened at the MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival.

Released in Indian theatres on September 7, 2018, the movie also starred Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

FEATURE-Asian innovators fight online hate, lies as tech giants fall short

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022