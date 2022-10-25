Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' title track out now

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the title track of his recently released comedy film 'Thank God' on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 14:32 IST
Thank God (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Makers of the recently released comedy film 'Thank God' unveiled the title track of the film on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "What's your reason to be grateful today? Mine is the life I'm living. #ThankGod Title Track out now. In cinemas now Link in bio."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkIAlejAzgI/ Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Soon after Sidharth shared a glimpse of the song, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "My reason to be grateful today is also the life ur living... and obviously the fact that I'm watching thank god today," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "All the best Siddy boy ... may your efforts match up to your expectations." The film was released on the big screen today and is currently getting positive feedback from the audiences.

'Thank God' marks Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's third on-screen collaboration after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be also seen in an upcoming spy-thriller film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna and in an action thriller film 'Yodha' opposite Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Rakul Preet, on the other hand, was recently seen in a comedy film 'Doctor G' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and will be next seen in RSVP's 'Chhatriwali'. Ajay will be next seen in a crime thriller film 'Drishyam 2' and in producer Boney Kapoor's 'Maidaan' and in his home production 'Bholaa' alongside actor Tabu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

