Neetu Kapoor sends warm birthday wishes to her 'Samdhan' Soni Razdan

Check out how actor Neetu Kapoor wished her 'Samdhan' Soni Razdan on her birthday.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 15:02 IST
Neetu Kapoor with Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Neetu Kapoor sent a warm birthday wish to Soni Razdan on social media. The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture where she can be seen with Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and a friend Renu Calil.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wishing my samdhan @sonirazdan my friend @renucalil a very happy birthday, love and hugs." Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture featuring Neetu and Soni and wrote, "Happy happiest bday," with pink hearts emoticon.

Recently, Soni posted a picture with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. She captioned, "Happpppyyyyyyyy" with diya emoticon. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGoU4SrbGQ/?hl=en

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir in an intimate wedding ceremony after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of marriage, the couple announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood in June. (ANI)

