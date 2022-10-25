'A Day of the Dogs'- Nepal festival worships cannines

Considered man's best friend, dogs have a special place in Nepal where every dog has his, or you could say her, day. Literally! On the second day of the five-day festival of Tihar that began earlier this week, people in the Himalayan country gathered to worship their four-legged friends.

During Kukur Tihar, people offer prayers and honour dogs, not just pets but also strays. The canines are garlanded, tikkas applied on their foreheads and plentiful food offered to them. Everywhere in Nepal, the Kukur Tihar festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, with small children pampering the dogs and feeding them plenty of food items like milk, eggs, etc.

This year, Kukur Tihar was on October 24, and just like every year, people in Nepal celebrated the festival with zeal. Not only locals, but tourists from around the globe also participated in the festivities.

For Hindus, the celebration of Kukur Tihar is tied to a belief that dogs are the messengers of Yamaraj, the god of death and during these days people worship man's most loyal friend to appease Yamaraj. Dogs are even treated as family members in many households and the bond between humans and dogs can't be described in words but can only be felt if you have them as companions.

Honouring the role played by the dogs in Nepal on the Second day of Yama Panchak or Tihar the pet and the stray dogs are worshipped early in the morning for the devotion and sincerity they have shown. Tihar is also known as Deepavali, the festival of light in other parts of the world. During this people observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi the goddess of wealth and Lord Ganesha to guide them towards the right path and to give the courage to conquer all fears. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)