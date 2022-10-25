Left Menu

Anushka Sharma leaves husband Virat Kohli mesmerised with her Diwali look

Anushka Sharma wore a neon green saree on Diwali and her festive look has left her husband Virat Kohli in awe of her beauty.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:37 IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Anushka Sharma set the internet on fire with her Diwali look. Taking to Instagram, Anushka dropped a string of images flaunting her ethnic avatar. For the festival, she opted for a green neon glittery saree and kept her hair wavy.

She accentuated her festive look with statement jewellery. Speaking of her make-up, she kept it light yet glamorous. As soon as Anushka shared her pictures, netizens chimed in the comment section and showered the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' star with loads of compliments.

"Gorgeous," director Karan Johar commented. "Stunning," actor Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor wrote.

Amidst all the comments, it was her hubby Virat Kohli's comment that caught everyone's attention. Cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently in Australia for T20 World Cup, dropped red heart eyes and a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

Prior to the jaw-dropping pictures, Anushka shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress crew, and daughter Vamika in Kolkata. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

