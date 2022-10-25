Left Menu

Mohanlal to collaborate with 'Jallikattu' director Lijo Jose Pellissery for new film

The filmmaker is presently working on Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which features superstar Mammootty in the lead.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:16 IST
Mohanlal to collaborate with 'Jallikattu' director Lijo Jose Pellissery for new film
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Mohanlal on Tuesday announced he will work with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery on an upcoming movie.

The 62-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and said he is delighted to collaborate with the director, known for movies such as ''Jallikattu'', ''Angamaly Diaries'' and ''Ee.Ma.Yau''.

''I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery,'' Mohanlal wrote alongside photos with the director.

The untitled film will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films, he added.

The actor currently stars in crime thriller ''Monster'', directed by Vysakh. The Malayalam movie released in theatres earlier this month.

Pellissery's 2019 Malayalam film ''Jallikattu'' was India's official entry for the best international feature category of the 93rd Academy Awards. The filmmaker is presently working on ''Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'', which features superstar Mammootty in the lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022