Mohanlal to collaborate with 'Jallikattu' director Lijo Jose Pellissery for new film

Veteran actor Mohanlal on Tuesday announced he will work with acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery on an upcoming movie.

The 62-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and said he is delighted to collaborate with the director, known for movies such as ''Jallikattu'', ''Angamaly Diaries'' and ''Ee.Ma.Yau''.

''I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery,'' Mohanlal wrote alongside photos with the director.

The untitled film will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films, he added.

The actor currently stars in crime thriller ''Monster'', directed by Vysakh. The Malayalam movie released in theatres earlier this month.

Pellissery's 2019 Malayalam film ''Jallikattu'' was India's official entry for the best international feature category of the 93rd Academy Awards. The filmmaker is presently working on ''Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'', which features superstar Mammootty in the lead.

