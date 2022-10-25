Entertainment News Roundup: Adidas ends Kanye West partnership over antisemitism, hate speech; Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 18:35 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Adidas ends Kanye West partnership over antisemitism, hate speech

Adidas AG is terminating its partnership with Kanye West immediately, the sporting goods maker said on Tuesday, reacting to a rash of offensive behaviour from the American rapper and designer. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the German company said.

Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident

Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67. Jordan apparently suffered an unspecified "medical issue" at the wheel of his car, and the vehicle struck the side of a building on his way to the Warner Bros studio set of the Fox television series "Call Me Kat," according to his agent, Don LeClair. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New Harvey Weinstein trial starts with graphic allegations

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued on Monday, while the former producer's attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a "casting couch" culture to boost their careers. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Ukraine's Oscar contender premieres in Kyiv despite blackouts

Ukraine's entry for next year's Oscars, a drama about a family living in an occupied village in eastern Ukraine, has premiered in a packed Kyiv cinema despite fears of power cuts and air sirens as Russia's war enters its ninth month. Many uniformed Ukrainian servicemen were among the 400 or so viewers at the showing of "Klondike", which tells the story of Ira, a pregnant Ukrainian woman who refuses to flee her village when it is captured by Russian-backed armed separatists in 2014.

