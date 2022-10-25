Lt Governor Sinha inaugurates Jashn-e-Kashmir cultural festival

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated ''Jashn-e-Kashmir - New Kashmir New Hope'', a three-week cultural festival celebrating tradition, culture and heritage here.

The festival is being organised by the All J&K Folk Artists Association, Shah Qalander Folk Theatre, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, and the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

Congratulating everyone associated with the cultural festival, the Lt Governor said, "Our unique diversity is our pride and our biggest strength. Such festivals will encourage artistes, artisans and craftsmen to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'' Sinha said the government is working out a roadmap for preserving and reviving the culture and folk traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

''After a long pause, we are witnessing cultural revival in J&K. Several schemes for promoting folk arts, literature and visual arts have been prepared to give a new impetus to art and culture,'' Sinha said.

''We have taken steps to reconnect the youth to their roots and provide an environment and a forum to folk artistes, visual artistes and authors to showcase our shared goals and values,'' he added.

Appreciating the role of voluntary organisations and institutions for the promotion of literature, folk art, music, the Lt Governor said the scheme of financial assistance for the registered societies related to various arts has also been approved.

He also highlighted the efforts being made to document and preserve folk treasure of songs and tales.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the artistes for their excellent contribution in preserving and promoting the local art, culture and folk traditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)