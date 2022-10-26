Aayush Sharma announces action thriller movie on birthday

Left Menu

Actor Aayush Sharma on Wednesday announced his fourth feature film, which is described as an action thriller.The currently untitled movie is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, known for short films like Murga and Hunger, and produced by KK Radhamohan.Sharma, who last featured in the action drama Antim The Final Truth, unveiled the teaser of the upcoming feature on his 31st birthday today on his official Instagram page.In the teaser, the actor is seen playing the guitar as a group of armed men barge in to attack him.Birthday par kuch Action Thrill toh banta hai.

Actor Aayush Sharma on Wednesday announced his fourth feature film, which is described as an action thriller.

The currently untitled movie is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, known for short films like "Murga" and "Hunger", and produced by KK Radhamohan.

Sharma, who last featured in the action drama "Antim: The Final Truth", unveiled the teaser of the upcoming feature on his 31st birthday today on his official Instagram page.

In the teaser, the actor is seen playing the guitar as a group of armed men barge in to attack him.

"Birthday par kuch Action Thrill toh banta hai. Aap sabka pyaar hi hai meri pehchaan. Thank you all for your wishes. Presenting my 4th #AS04," he captioned the post.

In a media statement, Sharma said the upcoming film will present him in a new avatar.

"The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me," he said.

In August, the actor had announced his third film billed as ''a mytho modern action adventure''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

