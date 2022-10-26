Eminent singer, Visva-Bharati ex-professor Swastika Mukhopadhyay dies at 66

Swastika Mukhopadhyay, an eminent singer and former principal of Sangit Bhavana at Visva-Bharati University (VBU), died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

She was 66, and is survived by her husband and son.

Mukhopadhyay had brought out her cassettes on Dwijendrageeti and Rabindra Sangeet. She performed regularly on All India Radio and television programmes.

She had received her formal training in Rabindra Sangeet under noted singer Nilima Sen.

Mukhopadhyay was a senior professor in the Department of Rabindra Sangeet in Sangit Bhavana. She retired a year ago.

