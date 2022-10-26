Box Office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' peforms better than Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God'

Releasing a film during the Diwali season has benefitted the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu'. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Ram Setu', which hit the theatres after Diwali on October 25, has raked in Rs 15.25 crore at the box office on day 1 of the release.

"#RamSetu starts well on Day 1 [#Diwali], especially in mass pockets... Average at bigger centres/metros... The biggg holiday has given it a head start and it's crucial to maintain the momentum in the long, *extended* weekend... Tue Rs 15.25 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is inspired by the mention of the Ram Setu bridge in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of 'Ram Setu'.

On October 25, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' was also released. Thank God's box office day one collection is lower than what one expects from a Diwali release. According to Adarsh, the family entertainer minted Rs 8.10 crore on day one of the release.

"ThankGod relied completely on spot bookings on the biggg #Diwali holiday... Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards... Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend... Tue Rs 8.10 cr. #India biz," he posted on Twitter. Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar. Rakul Preet Singh is also a part of the film, which is the official remake of the Danish flick, Sorte Kugler. (ANI)

