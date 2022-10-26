Left Menu

French 'Beyond Black' painter Pierre Soulages dies at 102

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:45 IST
Pierre Soulages, the French abstract painter best known for experimenting with different shades of black, has died aged 102, the museum dedicated to his life and work in his southwestern hometown of Rodez said on Wednesday.

Soulages, who museum head Benoît Decron said died on Tuesday evening in hospital, had worked exclusively with black since 1979, notably in a series of works he called "Outrenoir", or "Beyond Black" . Born on Christmas Eve 1919, he also created the 104 stained glass windows that adorn Conques Abbey in southwestern France.

Soulages is survived by his wife Colette, who is 101.

