Left Menu

'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan extends Bhai Dooj wishes with a shirtless picture

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, Salman, fondly called 'bhaijaan' by his dear ones and fans, took to Instagram and shared his shirtless image.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 20:55 IST
'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan extends Bhai Dooj wishes with a shirtless picture
Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Salman Khan's swag is totally unmissable in his latest Instagram post. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, Salman, fondly called 'bhaijaan' by his dear ones and fans, took to the social media application and extended his warm greetings in his special style.

He posting a bare-bodied photo of himself and captioned it, "Happy bhai dooj.." In the image, he is seen flaunting his chiselled abs as he stares away from the camera. This image of Salman is the perfect Bhai Dooj treat for his fans.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Bhaijaan rocks." "Hot. hot. hot," a fan wrote.

"Hahahhaa only bhai can wish like this," a netizen wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is all set to come up with a film titled 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan'. The family entertainer is scheduled to release on Eid 2023. Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati are also a part of the film.

He will also be seen with Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 3', which will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Emraan Hashmi is playing an antagonist in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

'Ground-breaking milestone': World leaders on Sunak becoming UK PM

 Global
2
OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

OnePlus 9/9 Pro and OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2

 Global
3
Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million light-years away

Webb telescope captures an entwined pair of interacting galaxies 270 million...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022