Check out how Saif Ali Khan reacted when Taimur pulls down his abba's pants in front of paps

Oops! Actor Saif Ali Khan could have faced an embarrasing moment at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Saif is seen walking with his son Taimur as they arrive at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight. At the start of the clip, Taimur gets out of the car with the help of his nanny and is later joined by Saif.

The father-son duo walk hand-in-hand. The highlight of the clip is Taimur pulling his father's pants down. "Taimur stop pulling my pants down," Saif can be heard telling this to Taimur, making paps laugh.

The particular video has also left netizens in splits. "Hahahahah Saif is too cool," a social media user commented.

"How cute," another one wrote. Prior to Saif and Taimur's airport visit, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at the airport last night with her baby Jeh in her arms. It's not yet known where the Khans have headed.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. She also has Hansal Mehta's project in her kitty. The project recently went on floors in London.

Speaking of Saif's upcoming projects, he will be seen portraying Ravan in Om Raut's 'Adipurush', which will be out in January 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana. (ANI)

