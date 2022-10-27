Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify criticizes Ye's comments, keeps his music; Ukraine's Oscar contender premieres in Kyiv despite blackouts and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is examining fees imposed on consumers in a range of sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdraft and other banking fees that he said would save customers more than $1 billion. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would look at fees linked to concert tickets and travel resorts.

Comic actor Leslie Jordan, 67, killed in Hollywood car accident

Comic actor Leslie Jordan, a prime-time Emmy winner for his role on the hit sitcom "Will & Grace" and a social media sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic, died on Monday in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood, a spokesperson said. He was 67. Jordan apparently suffered an unspecified "medical issue" at the wheel of his car, and the vehicle struck the side of a building on his way to the Warner Bros studio set of the Fox television series "Call Me Kat," according to his agent, Don LeClair. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-heads of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios on Tuesday to oversee film, television and animation projects featuring popular characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. Gunn and Safran have brought heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe to hit films including "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Aquaman" and "The Suicide Squad."

New Harvey Weinstein trial starts with graphic allegations

Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued on Monday, while the former producer's attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a "casting couch" culture to boost their careers. Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+

Walt Disney Co's streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC's adored shows "Doctor Who" to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland. The collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television allows Disney to stream the British sci-fi series for audiences around the world, while BBC will continue to stream it exclusively for UK audiences.

Spotify criticizes Ye's comments, keeps his music

As corporations around the world including Adidas AG cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it would not remove the rapper's music unless his label requested it. Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

Ukraine's Oscar contender premieres in Kyiv despite blackouts

Ukraine's entry for next year's Oscars, a drama about a family living in an occupied village in eastern Ukraine, has premiered in a packed Kyiv cinema despite fears of power cuts and air sirens as Russia's war enters its ninth month. Many uniformed Ukrainian servicemen were among the 400 or so viewers at the showing of "Klondike", which tells the story of Ira, a pregnant Ukrainian woman who refuses to flee her village when it is captured by Russian-backed armed separatists in 2014.

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men's mental health charity Talk Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)