Left Menu

After online flak, 'Fat' reference removed from Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' video

Taylor Swift's music video for 'Midnights' lead single 'Anti-Hero' has been edited on Apple Music to remove a scene that shows her stepping on a bathroom scale that reads "fat."

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 06:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 06:05 IST
After online flak, 'Fat' reference removed from Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' video
Taylor Swift (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The music video for Taylor Swift's Midnights' lead single 'Anti-Hero' has been edited to omit a sequence in which she steps on a bathroom scale that reads "fat." After facing flak online, Taylor Swift removed the "fat" sequence from the song.

According to Variety, Swift's anti-hero clone no longer looks at her with a disappointed expression in the song video on Apple Music. However, the scale still reads "fat" in the song video on YouTube. As per Variety, speculation about the reasoning behind the removal of those frames stems from internet debate about the scene, which has subsequently been characterized as "anti-fat" by some due to the suggestion that being fat is a bad thing.

Swift has previously spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, most notably in her 2020 Netflix documentary 'Miss Americana.' Swift said in the film that she had seen "a picture of myself where I felt like my tummy was too big, or... someone commented that I looked pregnant... and it'll just prompt me to just starve a little bit -- just stop eating" ("It's only happened a few times, and I'm not in any way proud of it").

The other songs that Swift has so far unveiled are 'Mastermind,' 'Maroon,' 'Midnight Rain,' 'Question,' and 'Vigilante Shit' (closing track 13). A Target deluxe version will add a 14th original song to the standard 13 songs and two remixes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, Spotify announced that Swift's LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in the platform's history.

Swift has soared past previous record-holder Bad Bunny, whose 'Un Verano Sin Ti' had 183 million day-one streams in September of 2021. The feeding frenzy on the Swift album started right at midnight, as Spotify crashed in some locations, according to Downdetector, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022