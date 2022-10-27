Left Menu

"Love for RRR..." Ram Charan drops picture with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR from Japan trip

Ram Charan penned down a note to thank the Japanese audiences for showing love to RRR.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 09:17 IST
"Love for RRR..." Ram Charan drops picture with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR from Japan trip
Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Charan, on Wednesday, dropped pictures from Japan trip featuring SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR along with a long note. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Zanjeer' actor treated fans with a glimpse of 'RRR' promotions in Japan.

In the first picture, Ram Charan was seen posing with the 'Baahubali: The Beginning' director Rajamouli around a scenic backdrop. All smiles as the RRR team smiles for the camera. The picture features the 'Magadheera' actor and Jr NTR.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences." The 37-year-old actor added, "Japan is special - The people, the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning...Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu fr this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun..Thanks to our distributor KeizoKabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!!"

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

Recently, 'RRR' fans were disappointed as SS Rajamouli's directorial was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. But the makers have applied to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

Recently, the RRR team went to Japan to promote the blockbuster film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022