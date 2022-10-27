Left Menu

John Cena & Idris Elba's 'Heads of State' ropes in Ilya Naishuller as director

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-10-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 10:19 IST
Filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, best known for his work on 2021's action movie ''Nobody'', has come on board to direct Amazon Studios film ''Heads of State'', starring Idris Elba and John Cena. According to entertainment website Deadline, the movie is being described as a combination of Robert DeNiro's 1988 buddy cop comedy ''Midnight Run'' and Harrison Ford-led action thriller ''Air Force One'' (1997).

Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec have penned the script from an initial draft by Harrison Query.

Peter Safran, who was named the co-head of DC Studios with James Gunn on Wednesday, is producing the movie via his The Safran Company.

Elba and Cena are serving as executive producers.

