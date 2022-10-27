Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and others to feature in Audible music series ‘Origins’

Some of the biggest names from the global music industry, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Camilo and King Princess, will be part of Audibile's upcoming music series ''Origins''. Backed by Fresh Produce Media, the eight-part audio experience will bring listeners closer to the moments that shaped some of today's most notable artists through a mix of spoken narrative, immersive sound design, and original music performances.

The line-up also features Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Flying Lotus, as well as country music star Mickey Guyton.

After ''Words + Music'' series, ''Origins'' is a step ahead in expanding Audible's music vertical, said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce 'Origins', a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives,” Ghiazza said in a statement.

Doja Cat said “Origins” will make her fans and followers aware about her real self.

“I've always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think ‘Origins’ will help them do that,” the singer-rapper said in statement.

All eight installments of Origins will be available November 17 on Audible. PTI KKP SHD SHD

