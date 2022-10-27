Left Menu

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and others to feature in Audible music series ‘Origins’

Backed by Fresh Produce Media, the eight-part audio experience will bring listeners closer to the moments that shaped some of todays most notable artists through a mix of spoken narrative, immersive sound design, and original music performances.The line-up also features Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Flying Lotus, as well as country music star Mickey Guyton.After Words Music series, Origins is a step ahead in expanding Audibles music vertical, said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 11:31 IST
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and others to feature in Audible music series ‘Origins’
  • Country:
  • India

Some of the biggest names from the global music industry, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Camilo and King Princess, will be part of Audibile's upcoming music series ''Origins''. Backed by Fresh Produce Media, the eight-part audio experience will bring listeners closer to the moments that shaped some of today's most notable artists through a mix of spoken narrative, immersive sound design, and original music performances.

The line-up also features Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, rappers Tobe Nwigwe and Flying Lotus, as well as country music star Mickey Guyton.

After ''Words + Music'' series, ''Origins'' is a step ahead in expanding Audible's music vertical, said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce 'Origins', a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives,” Ghiazza said in a statement.

Doja Cat said “Origins” will make her fans and followers aware about her real self.

“I've always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think ‘Origins’ will help them do that,” the singer-rapper said in statement.

All eight installments of Origins will be available November 17 on Audible. PTI KKP SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022