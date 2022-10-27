Left Menu

Selena Gomez tests COVID-19 positive

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she has cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.The Only Murders in the Building star shared the health update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.Im not going to be on Fallon tonight.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:21 IST
Selena Gomez tests COVID-19 positive
Selena Gomez Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she has cancelled her appearance on ''The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon''.

The ''Only Murders in the Building'' star shared the health update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

''I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling OK,'' Gomez wrote in a post, which featured a photo of her napping on a couch with her two dogs close by. The 30-year-old singer also urged fans and followers to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

''A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all,'' she added.

Gomez is looking forward to the premiere of her documentary ''Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me'', scheduled to be released via Apple TV+ on November 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022