‘Phone Bhoot’ to feature in Chacha Chaudhary comic series

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 13:22 IST
Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-led production company Excel Entertainment on Thursday announced that they are collaborating with Diamond Toons for a special comic series on their upcoming feature “Phone Bhoot”.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the supernatural-comedy centres on two clueless ghostbusters (Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan) who team up with a ghost (Katrina Kaif) to take down an equally hilarious bad guy (Jackie Shroff).

As part of the association, Diamond Toons will launch a comic where three key characters from “Phone Bhoot” will be part of the Chacha Chaudhary plotline as he sets off on a new adventure with his sidekick Sabu.

Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons said, they are delighted to partner with Excel Entertainment for the exclusive edition of 'Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot'.

“Chacha Chaudhary, being an all-rounder, relevantly connects to almost all aspects of our lives. With fantastic satire and intelligence along with the characters of the movie 'Phone Bhoot', will help in making a strong connection with his massive fan following, be it eight or 80 years of age,” Verma said in a statement.

Nikhil Pran of Prans Features said they are elated to publish the “Chacha Chaudhary x Phone Bhoot” comic book lovers.

''We are happy to collaborate and publish the “Chacha Chaudhary x Phone Bhoot” comic for our young comic book lovers,'' Nikhil said. This marks Excel Entertainment and Diamond Toons' second collaboration. The characters from the production house's 2017 comedy film “Fukrey Returns” had also featured in a Chacha Chaudhary comic. “Phone Bhoot” is all set to be released theatrically on November 4. The ''Chacha Chaudhary'', ''Billoo'' and ''Pinki'' comics, created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma, have been popular since 1960s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

