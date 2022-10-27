Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:00 IST
Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Freddy’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan-fronted “Freddy” is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced Thursday.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is billed as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Aaryan said he is elated to be part of “Freddy”, which gave him the opportunity to explore a new avatar on screen.

“I feel fortunate to be a part of ‘Freddy’, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. “It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar,” the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” star said in a statement.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, they are happy to screen Aaryan’s upcoming movie on the platform.

“It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, ‘Freddy’, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar,” added Banerjee.

The streamer will announce the release date of the film soon.

After “Dhamaka”, a film directed by Ram Madhvani which released on Netflix last year, “Freddy” is the second movie starring Aaryan which is heading for a digital debut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

