Anupam Kher announces new chat show
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain, which will premiere on his YouTube channel on Friday.The actor took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday night to share the news.Friends Coming soon my new ChatShow Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain.
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced his new talk show ''Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain'', which will premiere on his YouTube channel on Friday.
The actor took to his official Twitter page on Wednesday night to share the news.
''Friends! Coming soon my new #ChatShow 'Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain'. On my @YouTube channel. ''Can you guess who will be the first guest of this inspirational show of mine? The person who guesses correctly will get a huge reward! Jai Ho!'' he wrote.
Kher has previously hosted ''The Anupam Kher Show - Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai'' on Colors channel. The talk show, which ran from July 2014 to November 2015, featured a new celebrity every week.
The actor will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's ''Uunchai'', slated to hit the screens on November 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Business Icon Motilal Oswal and Producer Mahaveer Jain felicitate Rajshri family and Sooraj Barjatya for their legacy of incredible cinema for 75 years
Neena Gupta's first look poster from Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' unveiled
Sooraj Barjataya on directing 'Uunchai': It was liberating for me
Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial 'Uunchai' trailer out