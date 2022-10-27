Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey and Karan Patel Launch Rising Indie Music's 'Tere Jism Se' Poster at Bora Bora, Juhu

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Actors Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey launched the poster of their song 'Tere Jism Se' at Bora Bora, Juhu. Producer Karan Patel and co-producer Rupali Mangle, the driving forces behind 'TereJism Se' and Rising Indie Music, who shot this song in a 450 - year-old bungalow were complimented in the feel of the song at the event. Karanvir Bohra and Poonam Pandey were very excited about the song as were the young composer duo Amaan-Ayaan. Executive Producer Vipin Medhekar spoke of the effort that went into the making of the song that went on the shoot floors just before Diwali.

'Tere Jism Se' has been in the news because of its Lock Upp casting coup besides the chemistry of the trio Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra and Shivam Sharma. It is also in the news for its amazing production values, contagious melody, and hi-voltage music direction by millenials Aman-Ayaan, vocals by Mohd Danish, with project head Giri G, and video direction by Ok Shravan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)