Exhibition to show glimpse of India's art journey since independence

A new group exhibition with artworks from the likes of MF Husain, SH Raza, Ram Kumar and others will show a glimpse of the journey of Indian artists over the last 75 years. Starting from November 1 at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) here, the ''Colours of Freedom'' will feature as many as 53 veterans and contemporary artists of renown.

Organised by the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA), Kolkata, the exhibition aims to provide a glimpse of the overall visual space shaped by 75 years of India's independence.

The show will include excerpts from Satyajit Ray's iconic film ''Pather Panchali'', textiles, indigenous subaltern art as well as works by artists across generations from post-independence India. ''Works by over 50 leading artists across generations, 1947 onwards, have been featured in this exhibition. While we have selected some leading veteran modernists, we have also featured seminal works by relatively less exhibited artists, unknown weavers and daring visual renderings by subaltern and indigenous masters,'' Rakhi Sarkar, director and curator, CIMA, said in a statement.

Works by artists such as Somnath Hore, Bhupen Khakhar, Sanat Kar, Manjit Bawa, Arpita Singh, Paramjit Singh, Ganesh Pyne, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Shaw and Paresh Maity, among others will be exhibited during the 10-day show.

Other lesser exhibited artists include Swarna Chitrakar, Jaidev Baghel, Sonal Varshneya, Chandrapal Panjre, Manish Moitra and Swapnesh Vaigankar.

''Indian art has imbibed the essence of various cultures and civilisations and created a fascinating visual vocabulary which is uniquely its own. This we notice across creative genres, crafts, weaving, cinema and, of course, the visual arts. Colours of Freedom is all about celebrating that wonderful amalgamation of ideas, forms, iconography and colours, resulting in a unique and magical experience,'' Sarkar added.

The collective exhibition will come to a close on November 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)