Entertainment News Roundup: Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees; Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity and more

Biden administration looking at concert ticket, resort fees

U.S. President Joe Biden said his administration is examining fees imposed on consumers in a range of sectors, including entertainment and travel, as regulators on Wednesday targeted overdraft and other banking fees that he said would save customers more than $1 billion. Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said other federal agencies would look at fees linked to concert tickets and travel resorts.

Boxer Tyson Fury to release 'Sweet Caroline' remake for charity

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is swapping his boxing gloves for a microphone with the release of his debut single, a remake of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline", for charity. The 34-year-old British boxer, who has previously sung for crowds at matches as well as dueted with Robbie Williams, will put out the track, a crowd favourite at sporting events, on Nov. 11 in aid of men's mental health charity Talk Club.

Gunn, Safran named to lead DC film and TV studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-heads of Warner Bros Discovery's DC studios on Tuesday to oversee film, television and animation projects featuring popular characters such as Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman. Gunn and Safran have brought heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe to hit films including "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Aquaman" and "The Suicide Squad."

British sci-fi series 'Doctor Who' set to premiere globally on Disney+

Walt Disney Co's streaming service, Disney+, said on Tuesday it would exclusively stream one of BBC's adored shows "Doctor Who" to audiences outside the U.K. and Ireland. The collaboration between BBC and Disney Branded Television allows Disney to stream the British sci-fi series for audiences around the world, while BBC will continue to stream it exclusively for UK audiences.

Spotify criticizes Ye's comments, keeps his music

As corporations around the world including Adidas AG cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it would not remove the rapper's music unless his label requested it. Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

Ukraine's Oscar contender premieres in Kyiv despite blackouts

Ukraine's entry for next year's Oscars, a drama about a family living in an occupied village in eastern Ukraine, has premiered in a packed Kyiv cinema despite fears of power cuts and air sirens as Russia's war enters its ninth month. Many uniformed Ukrainian servicemen were among the 400 or so viewers at the showing of "Klondike", which tells the story of Ira, a pregnant Ukrainian woman who refuses to flee her village when it is captured by Russian-backed armed separatists in 2014.

'Black Panther' sequel stars on late Chadwick Boseman: 'We made him proud'

The stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet in Hollywood on Wednesday night at the "Wakanda Forever" world premiere but there was one name hugely missed, their late co-star Chadwick Boseman. The actor, who played the lead, King T'Challa, in the 2018 original, died in 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer he had kept private. He was 43.

