Kanye West escorted out after showing up "unannounced" at Skechers LA Office

The footwear brand issued a statement saying that West arrived "unannounced and without invitation" and was "engaged in unauthorized filming."

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:48 IST
Kanye West (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
American rapper and songwriter Kanye West, who has courted controversy in recent weeks due to his anti-Semitic rants, after making an "unannounced" visit to the Skechers LA corporate office on Wednesday had to be escorted out from it. According to Deadline, following the incident, the footwear brand issued a statement saying that West arrived "unannounced and without invitation" and was "engaged in unauthorized filming." Two Skechers executives "escorted him and his party" out "after a brief conversation."

Stating that they are "not considering" or have any intention to work with West, the company added, "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices," reported Deadline Previously, on Tuesday, Adidas ended its business relationship with the star after he made repeated anti-Semitic comments and espoused disproven conspiracy theories last week.

Following that Forbes announced that West is no longer on its glitzy list of the world's billionaires, a chief cause of which was Adidas cutting its ties with him. The growing list of companies and projects which have separated from the controversial rapper now includes Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA and Gap, which he himself pulled away from last month.

Further, as per Deadline, MRC Entertainment said Monday that it was not moving forward with its recently completed documentary about the musician. Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Gersh's Bob Gersh and UTA's Jeremy Zimmer have all also spoken out to condemn him. (ANI)

