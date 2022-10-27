Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor's "little" doppelganger leaves internet stunned

Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger has been found and that too in a little boy, An Instagram user named Nirav Bhatt has an uncanny resemblance to Ranbir.

27-10-2022
Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Internet never fails to amaze us. Recently, netizens have found actor Ranbir Kapoor's doppelganger, and that too in a little boy. A video of the little boy who has an uncanny resemblance to the 'Brahmastra' actor has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Nirav Bhatt. He describes himself as a child model and even claimed that his loved ones call him Little Ranbir Kapoor.

In the short clip, Nirav is seen doing the "Mujhe Nahi Aata Hai, Mujhse Mat Pucho Na" trend on Instagram. The internet couldn't really get over his uncanny resemblance to the Brahmastra actor.

Reacting to Nirav's images and videos, a social media user commented, "Ranbir ka bachpan." "Ditto copy," another one wrote.

"Oh My God! He looks exactly like Ranbir," a netizen wrote. Speaking of Ranbir, he is currently expecting his first child with wife Alia Bhatt. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

Alia posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is busy shooting for 'Animal'. He also has Luv Ranjan's rom-com in the kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

