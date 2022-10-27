Left Menu

Insaan ki kadar karo: Shilpa Shinde calls out 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' judges Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi

Actor Shilpa Shinde has called Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for their judging skills on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' show.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:52 IST
Shilpa Shinde (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shilpa Shinde, who was recently evicted from the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', has slammed the show's judges Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Madhuri Dixit Nene is also a part of the judging panel. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted two video messages. In the clips, she criticised judges for being unfair to the contestants.

The video started with Shilpa wishing her fans on the occasion of Diwali. Shilpa then said that the video is for the judges of the show. The actor continued, "Maine Nia ka last performance dekha. Uske upar jo points diye aur comments kiye main chup rahi. Iss baar jo hua performance ke baad, jo comments kiye gaye. Karan sir kya Dharma production ki film dene wale hai? Aapko kya chahiye, aap Oscar dene waale ho? Aap National Award dene waale ho? Bataiyye (I saw Nia's last performance. I stayed silent on the points and comments given to her. But this time, what took place after Nia's act, the comments that were given. Karan sir, are you going to sign them for a Dharma production film? What do you want? Will you give them an Oscar or a National Award? Please tell)." She asked the judges to respect the contestant's emotions.

"Uss 3 minute ke act ke liye ek artiste kya karra aapko pata bhi hai? Aap Rubina ka video nikal ke dekhiye, koi bhi accident ho sakta tha. Uska koi bhi natija hosakta tha. Iske baad kya iske zimmadar judges hai? Baad me candle leke raaste me nikalne ka koi matlab nahi hai. Jabtak insaan hai uski kadar karo, baad mein mat bhauko (For that three-minute act, what an artiste goes through, do you even have a clue? You should watch Rubina's video, a accident could have happened. Anything could have happened to her. Will the judges be responsible for what happens after this? There is no point in taking out a candle march later. Respect a person when they are alive, don't bark after they are gone)," she continued. In the second clip, she took a dig at Karan's dance.

"Karan sir, you don't know how to dance, if you really have to comment, stick to what you know, please. Madhuri ma'am can comment, but please be a bit sensitive," she said. In the clip, she requested Nora to learn Hindi.

"Nora, it's high time you learn some Hindi. You are a judge of a Hindi-language show," Shilpa said. Shilpa posted the video with the caption, "It's my humble request to all the judges of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa."

Apart from Shilpa, several other well-known names in the TV industry including Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, Paras Kalnawat, and more participated in the show this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

