Left Menu

Cover and title of Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir unveiled by publisher: Check out

Prince Harry's memoir will be released simultaneously in North America and Britain. Further, the royal has announced that he is making donations to two charities from his proceeds.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:07 IST
Cover and title of Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir unveiled by publisher: Check out
Prince Harry (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The official cover and title for Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir have finally been unveiled by its publishers on Thursday. According to People magazine, confirming the reports of the memoir's January 10, 2023 release date, Penguin Random House revealed the upcoming book's cover along with its title 'Spare' on Twitter.

Sharing the memoir's cover, which featured a close-up picture of Harry's face, staring straight forward, softly lit from behind, the publishing house wrote, "We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023." People magazine has reported that in a statement about the memoir, Penguin Random House said the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty." They added that it's "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

The publisher went on to note that 'Spare' takes "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow--and horror." "As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling -- and how their lives would play out from that point on," Penguin Random House said, according to People magazine.

The outlet has shared that 'Spare' will be released simultaneously in North America and Britain. Further, Harry has announced that he is making donations to two charities from his proceeds. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Page Six previously reported that Harry was frantically trying to revise the book, which was initially scheduled to be published in November.

In an interview with Page Six in October, 'Revenge' author Tom Bower claimed that the royal family was "hugely nervous" about the planned book and referred to it as a "time bomb." "I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can't amend the book in any way," he explained. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn't get sales."

According to Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan have also been working on a Netflix documentary series depicting their life in California after stepping down as senior Royal members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022