What made Jasmin Bhasin cry on the sets of Honeymoon?

Jasmin Bhasin cried while shooting for Punjabi film 'Honeymoon' in London during winter. The film also stars Gippy Grewal.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:05 IST
Jasmin Bhasin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's not easy for actor Jasmin Bhasin to shoot for her Punjabi film 'Honeymoon' in London during winter. The chilly weather was a challenge to shoot in, especially for Jasmin who was in tears.

Recalling shooting in London, Jasmin, who is best known for appearing in 'Bigg Boss 14', said, "I'm someone who is always all smiling on set but the weather in London brought me to tears. At times it was almost unbearable and it was funny for the others to watch me shiver and cry on set." Jasmin's co-star Gippy Grewal also opened up about the London shoot.

"The weather in London was colder than what we expected and most of us had a tough time filming there. However, Jasmin couldn't bear it and she would be shivering on set but hats off to her professionalism because she didn't let her discomfort come through on camera," he added. Directed by Amarpreet G S Chhabra and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Harman Baweja, Krishan Kumar and Vicky Bahri, 'Honeymoon' released on October 25. (ANI)

